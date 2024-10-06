Live updates: Patriots, Dolphins clash in AFC East showdown on Boston 25

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in a critical AFC East showdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Patriots and Dolphins are 1-3, but sit just one game back of the New York Jets (2-2) and two games behind the division-leading Buffalo Bills (3-1).

This could have been a matchup of exciting young quarterbacks, with Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye taking the field. Instead, it will be Tyler Huntley and Jacoby Brissett.

Miami has won six of the past seven meetings with New England.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen live on Boston 25 News. Chris Meyers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), and Laura Rutledge (sideline) will be on the call.

9:25 a.m.

NFL on FOX coverage begins at 11 a.m. with FOX NFL Kickoff, followed by FOX NFL Sunday at noon, and Patriots-Dolphins at 1 p.m.

