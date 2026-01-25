Live updates: Patriots battle Broncos with trip to Super Bowl on the line

DENVER — The New England Patriots face the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The Patriots have a strong offense, ranked third overall, while the Broncos boast the league’s second-best defense.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes last week. Denver’s defense led the league with 68 sacks this season.

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham is making his first start since 2023 with Bo Nix (ankle) out.

Both teams are coming off big wins, with the Patriots defeating the Texans and the Broncos beating the Bills in overtime. The Broncos are 4-0 against New England at home in the playoffs.

The winner goes to the Super Bowl!

Follow live updates:

8:00 a.m.

10:29 a.m.

Connecting the pieces 🧩🔥 pic.twitter.com/xuyJr8Lssf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2026

11:31 a.m.

Will be tweeting all day for the #AFCChampionshipGame on @boston25 here’s a scene center as I walked in to the stadium just about a half an hour ago pic.twitter.com/tLGXcTNtyJ — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) January 25, 2026

11:39 a.m.

