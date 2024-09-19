LIVE UPDATES: Patriots to battle AFC East-rival Jets in Thursday night game on Boston 25

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots and AFC East-rival New York Jets are set to square off in a Thursday Night Football showdown on Boston 25 News.

The game marks Aaron Rodgers’ first home start for the New York Jets since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the opener last year.

The Jets ended a 15-game skid against the Patriots in last season’s finale, which was also Bill Belichick’s final game as New England’s coach, but the Patriots have won eight straight against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung are on the call, with game coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

