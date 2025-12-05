Live updates: Here are the groups for FIFA World Cup 2026

The draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup wrapped Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C, early Friday afternoon.

A record 48 teams will take part in the tournament field this summer.

All games from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S., which is using 11 NFL stadiums, including Gillette Stadium. Gillette will host 7 games total: 5 in the group stage, 1 in the round of 32, and 1 quarterfinal game.

Sites for most games and kickoff times are to be announced on Saturday.

Here are the Groups:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Play-off Group D

Group B: Canada, Winner of Play-off Group A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland,

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Play-off Group C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote D’Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Play-off Group B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran. New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Play-Off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal. Winner play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Gillette Stadium, which will temporarily be called “Boston Stadium,” will host seven matches, including 5 games from the following groups:

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland,

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Play-Off Group 2, Norway

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

They will also host a knockout round game from Group E (Germany, Curacao, Cote D’Ivoire, Ecuador) and a quarterfinal match.

The full match schedule is as follows:

June 13, 2026: Group Stage (Match 5, Group C)

Group Stage (Match 5, Group C) June 16, 2026: Group Stage (Match 18, Group I)

Group Stage (Match 18, Group I) June 19, 2026: Group Stage (Match 30, Group C)

Group Stage (Match 30, Group C) June 23, 2026: Group Stage (Match 45, Group L)

Group Stage (Match 45, Group L) June 26, 2026: Group Stage (Match 61, Group I)

Group Stage (Match 61, Group I) June 29, 2026: Round of 32 (Match 74)

Round of 32 (Match 74) July 9, 2026: Quarter-final (Match 97)

While we don’t know the full schedule just yet, we know USA will begin their World Cup campaign in a showdown against Portugal on June 12 in Los Angeles.

France vs. Senegal - 14 years later

France will open its World Cup against Senegal — just as it did as defending champion in 2002 when the African team pulled off a stunning 1-0 win against the defending champions.

The two nations are paired together again next year. Could another upset be on the cards?

Intriguing matchup in Group C

Morocco was one of the stories of the last World Cup by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Its first game in next year’s tournament will be Brazil.

Possible knockout clash

Longtime rivals France and Germany – who played a famous semifinal in 1982 – could meet as early as the round of 16 this time, should each win its group.

France was drawn into Group I, with Germany in Group E.

Brazil drawn into Group C

Brazil was the first team drawn from the pot of top seeds and goes into Group C — an East Coast pool where the five-time champion’s first two games could be in Foxborough.

The detailed schedule will be announced Saturday.

Klum & Hart roll out sport legends

Heidi Klum teased the crowd with “we’re not done yet” before she and Kevin Hart welcomed a lineup of sports icons.

Hart introduced hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Klum followed by bringing out NBA giant Shaquille O’Neal — whose 7-foot-1 frame towered over Hart’s 5-foot-5 stature — before rounding out the group with the NFL’s Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Lauryn Hill and YG Marley bring reggae-soul vibes

Backed by a full band, Lauryn Hill set the tone with vibrant renditions of her classics “Lost Ones” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

During the performance, the eight-time Grammy winner paid tribute to Bob Marley, noting his love for soccer, before bringing out his son, YG Marley, for a seamless blend of reggae and soul.

‘Soccer’ vs. ‘football’ is a theme of the draw

Americans may call it soccer, but it is commonly accepted that the word was actually coined in Britain, perhaps as far back as the 1880s.

It is believed “soccer” was derived from “association football,” which was the first official name of the sport. The nickname may have first been used by pupils at the iconic Harrow School in Britain.

Trump on American soccer: ‘This is football, there’s no question’

Trump drew applause from the crowd as he said that soccer in the U.S. should “really be called” football.

“We seem to never call it that because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that’s called football,” he said.

“When you think about it, shouldn’t it really be called — I mean, this is football, there’s no question,” he said of soccer. “But we have to come up with another name.”

“It doesn’t make sense when you think about it,” he went on.

Trump also recalled watching Brazilian soccer legend Pelé play for the New York Cosmos.

“I was pretty young at that point, and who knew this was going to happen,” Trump said.

The draw begins

The draw has officially begun, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump picking their teams for Groups A, B and D.

This was ceremonial — the host teams’ placement in those groups was determined in advance

Trump on FIFA prize: ‘This is truly one of the great honors of my life’

Trump thanked his family and first lady Melania Trump as he accepted the FIFA peace prize. He also thanked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for their “coordination and friendship and relationship.”

“But most importantly, I just want to thank everybody,” Trump continued.

FIFA announced the introduction of its peace prize on Nov. 5, about a month after the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to María Corina Machado, a pro-democracy activist in Venezuela. Machado will receive her award at the annual prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10.

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger bring FIFA’s hymn to life

Williams and Scherzinger delivered a rousing performance of FIFA’s official hymn, “Desire,” earning them a standing ovation.

Williams, a FIFA music ambassador, rose to fame with the pop group Take That before launching a blockbuster solo career marked by numerous multi-platinum albums.

Scherzinger, a singer, actress and television personality, is best known as the lead vocalist of the Pussycat Dolls and a judge on “The Masked Singer.”

Trump gets gold medal and trophy for FIFA peace prize

The president wore a medal around his neck and stood near a gold trophy on stage that depicted hands holding up the world and bore his name.

Infantino stood on the other side of the trophy and lauded Trump for his efforts to try to settle global conflicts.

He said Trump had worked to obtain peace “in your way, but you obtained it in an incredible way.”

Infantino assured Trump, “You can always count on my support.”

FIFA awards peace prize to Trump

Trump was awarded the new FIFA peace prize for what the sports governing body says are his efforts to work toward peace around the world. The award gave the ceremony even more of a Trumpian flair.

Trump, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Price, had been heavily favored to win the newly created FIFA prize.

He and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are close allies, and Infantino had made it clear that he thought Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

Andrea Bocelli gives first of two performances for Trump

In addition to singing at the opening of the World Cup draw, Bocelli will give another performance for Trump at the White House later Friday.

Bocelli is a longtime favorite of Trump’s. His songs are often on the soundtrack at Trump’s rallies, and he sang for Trump during a visit to the Oval Office in October.

Kevin Hart: Soccer or football?

Kevin Hart is co-hosting the ceremony and turning it into a global comedy club.

Right after FIFA president Gianni Infantino playfully blocked him from hugging co-host Heidi Klum, Hart launched into a very American debate: “Is it football… or soccer?”

The crowd laughed. Infantino did the fake tough-guy walk-off. And Kevin doubled down like only he can, cracking jokes while millions watched around the world.

The biggest sporting event in the world

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says there will be 7 million people in the stadiums and 6 billion watching from home.

“FIFA is the official happiness provider for humanity,” he said.

A glowing scene inside the Kennedy Center

With something resembling a laser show more than an opera or symphony concert, there is a decidedly different look inside the Kennedy Center hall hosting the 2026 World Cup draw.

Bright lights and neon displays of “Welcome” in various languages are flashing on the stage and along the balconies.

The number “26” in bright colors is on the stage, where the backdrop occasionally switches to a list of more than 20 sponsors.

‘Nessun Dorma’ returns

Andrea Bocelli kicked off the draw ceremony with a rendition of “Nessun Dorma” — which actually has a connection to the World Cup because of its use as theme music by the BBC for the 1990 tournament in Italy.

Whether the Italians are at the 2026 tournament, of course, remains to be determined. They must qualify through a European playoff next year.

Trump says he’ll meet with Canada, Mexico leaders after FIFA event

“We are going to meet with both and we are getting along very well,” Trump said of Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who are co-hosting next year’s World Cup.

Trump suggested that trade will be on the agenda for his talks with the leaders.

Trump plays coy on whether he’ll win inaugural FIFA peace prize

FIFA announced the creation of a FIFA Peace Prize to be announced at today’s Kennedy Center event that will “recognize exceptional actions for peace.” But Trump says he doesn’t know if he’s going to receive the honor.

“There’s a rumor about it, but I have not been told,” Trump said as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for the announcement of matchups for next year’s World Cup. “That would be a great honor.”

He later, in another exchange with reporters, repeated his exaggerated claim that he has settled eight wars and “a ninth is coming.”

How we got here

The qualifying process for the World Cup is a lengthy journey — one that began on Sept. 7, 2023, and isn’t even entirely finished yet. So far, 42 teams are assured spots in the 48-team field.

Here are a few highlights from qualifying:

– Aside from the three hosts, which qualified automatically, Japan was the first team to wrap up a spot, doing so in March of this year.

– Four countries are set to make their World Cup debuts: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. That number could increase when the final six teams earn spots in March’s playoffs.

– Already, 16 teams have qualified that weren’t part of the World Cup in 2022. Haiti is in for the first time since 1974.

– Ivory Coast, England and Tunisia qualified without allowing a goal.

Draw features the leaders of Mexico and Canada, in addition to Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is attending the World Cup draw — the first time she’s met face-to-face with Trump since he returned to the White House in January.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has met with Trump before, will also be on hand.

But Trump and Carney haven’t met since officials from all three countries began reviewing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was negotiated during Trump’s first term and replaced the NAFTA pact, which took effect in 1994.

While no formal meetings have been scheduled, Trump may find time to talk tariffs and trade with both Sheinbaum and Carney. He also hasn’t met with Canada’s leader since clashing with Ontario over an ad criticizing U.S. tariff policy.

Make room for the mascots

Clutch the bald eagle, Zayu the jaguar and Maple the moose — the three mascots of the 2026 World Cup — have arrived for the draw.

Clutch represents the U.S., Zayu represents Mexico and Maple represents Canada, the tournament’s three host nations.

For the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., a dog named Striker served as the mascot.

A wintry vibe

The last time the U.S. hosted the World Cup was in 1994. The draw for that tournament was in Las Vegas, a site that was also considered this time before the event was put at the Kennedy Center.

That certainly made a difference in terms of the local weather. Attendees on Friday morning were greeted by a steady snowfall outside the Kennedy Center along the Potomac River.

Although it’s not soccer weather at the moment, the tournament isn’t until June and July. At that point, heat will probably be the biggest issue, not snow.

▶ Read more: How heat played a role at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Plenty of sports stars expected

Although former England soccer captain Rio Ferdinand is running the draw, it will have a distinctly North American flavor. Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky and Aaron Judge will be on stage helping out. There is no Mexican sports representative, however.

Brady is a co-investor with the ownership of Birmingham City, a second-tier English soccer team.

Today’s event has few recent parallels

There are few recent parallels to the fervor that’s about to descend on the Kennedy Center. When the U.S. last hosted the World Cup in 1994, the draw was held in Las Vegas and Bill Clinton, the president at the time, didn’t attend.

This week’s lineup is a reminder that for Trump — a two-term president, bestselling author and onetime reality television star — his favorite role is that of a showman. And Trump’s transformation of the Kennedy Center from one of Washington’s relatively apolitical spaces into something of an extension of his White House affords him a natural stage.

Trump will play a starring role in today’s draw

The U.S. president was instrumental in working with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to move the draw to the Kennedy Center after it was widely expected to take place in Las Vegas.

FIFA may further recognize Trump at the event with a newly created peace prize.

Infantino hasn’t confirmed that Trump will be the recipient but the two have forged a notably close relationship and Trump has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize. On the same day last month that FIFA said it would issue the new award, Infantino called Trump a “close friend” who has “such an incredible energy.”

Will there still be a ‘Group of Death’?

The highest-ranked team that hasn’t already qualified for this World Cup is four-time champion Italy, ranked No. 12 by FIFA. The Italians still have a chance to qualify via UEFA Playoff A, so teams will likely be hoping to avoid being in the same group with that pot 4 placeholder.

In the past, World Cups have included a so-called “Group of Death” — a group that seems unusually difficult following the luck of the draw. With more teams spread out across more groups — and with the pots largely organized in descending order of FIFA rankings — there might not be an obvious Group of Death this time around.

But there is still substantial variance in the quality of teams that could come out of pot 4, which includes the four European playoff winners (which could include Italy and No. 21 Denmark) as well as No. 86 New Zealand and tiny World Cup newcomers Curacao and Cape Verde.

Why the top teams might not face each other before the semifinals

With 48 teams in the tournament, the top two in each group — plus eight of the 12 third-place finishers — will advance to the 32-team, single-elimination knockout round.

The top four teams in the FIFA ranking — Spain, Argentina, France and England — will be drawn in such a way that, should they win their groups, they would not face each other before the semifinals.

Other constraints during the draw include:

— Each group must have at least one European team, but no more than two.

— Aside from UEFA (Europe), no two teams from the same confederation can be in the same group. The other confederations are the AFC (Asia) and CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL (South America) and the OFC (Oceania).

How the draw works

Balls corresponding with the competing countries will be separated into four pots of 12, and each group will include one team drawn from each pot.

The pots are as follows, with each team’s current FIFA ranking in parentheses.

Pot 1 — Spain (1), Argentina (2), France (3), England (4), Brazil (5), Portugal (6), Netherlands (7), Belgium (8), Germany (9), United States (14), Mexico (15), Canada (27).

Pot 2 — Croatia (10), Morocco (11), Colombia (13), Uruguay (16), Switzerland (17), Japan (18), Senegal (19), Iran (20), South Korea (22), Ecuador (23), Austria (24), Australia (26).

Pot 3 — Norway (29), Panama (30), Egypt (34), Algeria (35), Scotland (36), Paraguay (39), Tunisia (40), Ivory Coast (42), Uzbekistan (60), Qatar (51), Saudi Arabia (60), South Africa (61).

Pot 4 — Jordan (66), Cape Verde (68), Ghana (72), Curaçao (82), Haiti (84), New Zealand (86), UEFA Playoff A, UEFA Playoff B, UEFA Playoff C, UEFA Playoff D, FIFA Playoff 1, FIFA Playoff 2.

Six of the balls in pot 4 do not correspond with any specific country. That’s because six spots at the World Cup won’t be determined until March. Four European teams will qualify via the UEFA playoffs, and the additional two FIFA playoffs will include teams from all over the world.

The host countries — the U.S., Mexico and Canada — are allowed into pot 1. That’s a significant perk because it means they avoid being in a group with several of the tournament’s top teams.

The draw will begin at noon EST at the Kennedy Center

The tournament — hosted next year by the United States, Mexico and Canada — is expanding from 32 teams to 48.

The draw will separate them into 12 groups of four.

The 12 round-robin World Cup groups are designated Group A, Group B ... and so on, down to Group L.

It has already been predetermined that Mexico will be in Group A, Canada in Group B and the U.S. in Group D.

