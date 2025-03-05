Live updates: Boston’s Wu among 4 mayors facing grilling on immigration from House Republicans

So-called sanctuary city policies are a “public nightmare” that make American cities more dangerous, Rep. James Comer said Wednesday, opening a Congressional hearing with mayors from four major cities that the Trump administration says are hindering its immigration agenda and protecting people who are in the United States illegally.

“These policies only create sanctuary for criminals,” said Comer, R-Kentucky, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Democratic Mayors Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Mike Johnston of Denver and Eric Adams of New York are appearing before the committee.

Wu took her newborn baby, Mira, to the hearing.

‘We do not have a number,’ Wu says

When Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, asked Wu how much Boston has spent on services for illegal immigrants, Wu said she did not know.

“We do not ask about immigration status. We do not have a number,” Wu said.

Foxx then asked whether non-governmental organizations provide services to illegal immigrants in Boston.

“There are community organizations, many of them in Boston, who seek to serve all of our Boston residents,” Wu replied.

Wu says Boston isn’t required to follow federal laws in conflict with state and local laws

“You’re disgracing a legal immigration system for immigrants who came here the right way,” Congressman Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, told Wu and other mayors during the hearing. He also called their sanctuary city policies “a disorganized process.”

“We follow all state, city and federal laws in Boston,” Wu said when questioned by Gosar. “The Constitution, as I understand it, doesn’t require cities or police officers to follow federal laws in conflict with state and local laws.”

“The false narrative is that immigrants in general are criminals,” Wu added.

Mayor Wu says Boston is the safest major city in the nation

In delivering her opening statements, Wu called Boston the “safest major city” in America.

She also said that “Massachusetts State law and the Boston Trust Act make clear that immigration is federal law enforcement’s responsibility.”

Mayor Wu calls out President Trump’s ‘border czar’ Tom Homan

“Shame on him,” Wu said of Homan, adding that he “lies” about Boston.

Homan recently said, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me,” after reading about Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox’s unwillingness to help ICE.

New York’s mayor stresses separation of powers ahead of congressional testimony

Eric Adams stressed the importance of separation of powers ahead of an expected grilling by House Republicans. He said city lawmakers limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs and Enforcement but allow collaboration on serious criminal matters.

“The law is very clear in New York City that we are not allowed to collaborate with federal authorities -- with ICE -- on civil enforcement. That is the law. But I also want to share with the congressional leadership here how we collaborate every day with our federal partners at going after those who are dangerous in our city,” Adams told reporters.

A mayor, baby in arms, prepares to be grilled by Republicans

Mayor Michelle Wu just gave birth in January and now her baby daughter has come to Congress.

Ahead of what’s expected to be tough questioning by Republicans over the city’s policies limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement, Wu appeared in the committee hearing room with her baby daughter — Mira, wearing a pink onesie — in her arms.

The baby is Wu’s third. The mayor returned to work just a few weeks after giving birth.

Democrats rally support for immigrants ahead of ‘sanctuary cities’ hearing

Democrats meanwhile are showing support. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois spoke ahead of the hearing about the economic contributions of immigrants in Illinois and Chicago. She said it would be illegal to withhold federal funds from cities that limit their cooperation with immigration enforcement.

“Our communities will not be bullied into compliance with their illegal unconstitutional authoritarian agenda,” she said.

NYC mayor sends a nuanced message on ‘sanctuary cities’ ahead of hearing

In a New York Post op-ed published Tuesday night, New York Mayor Eric Adams said the nation’s most populous city does and will comply with federal immigration laws, and denied that “sanctuary” policies make it a haven for violent criminals.

Immigrants who are in the country illegally, yet are otherwise are law-abiding pay taxes and do needed work, the Democrat noted.

New York City will suffer if these people stay in the shadows for fear of being deported, he said.

“I cannot have a city where parents are afraid to send their children to school,” or where immigrants won’t report crimes and delay seeking medical care until they end up in emergency rooms, he wrote.

Mayors from Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York are preparing to testify about their so-called sanctuary cities before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Wednesday’s hearings come hours after Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, focusing often on immigration and people living illegally in the U.S.

“We are getting them out and getting them out fast,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

