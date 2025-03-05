Shouting match erupts as Ayanna Pressley, James Comer clash during ‘sanctuary cities’ hearing

WASHINGTON — A shouting match erupted between Democratic Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Republican Kentucky Congressman James Comer as mayors from four major cities, including Boston’s Michelle Wu, were grilled on immigration policies by House Republicans

Wu, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Mike Johnston of Denver, and Eric Adams of New York, said Wednesday that Congress and the Trump administration are exaggerating crime committed by immigrants and attacking so-called sanctuary cities simply to score political points with President Donald Trump.

The comments from the mayors came before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which is chaired by Comer.

The heated verbal confrontation between Pressley and Comer broke out as Republicans hammered the mayors for shielding criminals, discouraging cooperation with federal officials, putting their cities in danger, and undermining Trump’s deportation efforts with their “sanctuary city” policies.

Pressley was attempting to enter an article into the record through unanimous consent when she was suddenly interrupted by Comer as she read an excerpt that stated, “Data from Texas shows that US-born Americans committ more rape and murder than immigrants.”

Comer, still yelling over Pressley, said, “This trend of you all trying to get thrown out of committees so you can get on MSNBC is going to end, we’re not going to put up with it.”

The voices of Pressley and Comer grew louder as they continued cutting each other off, with Pressley eventually exclaiming, “I take particular umbrage as a survivor of sexual violence. I will enter into the record, this is my right.”

Comer stopped Pressley again, objecting, “No! ... You know the process of unanimous consent.”

Comer then introduced the next speaker.

