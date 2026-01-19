Littleton WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LITTLETON, Mass. — A World War II veteran from Littleton celebrated a milestone over the weekend.

Jack Nestor celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, surrounded by friends, family, and a stack of birthday cards he insisted on reading one by one.

Nestor showed that age hasn’t dulled his sharp sense of humor.

When asked how it feels to turn 100, he said, “Just the same as when I was 99.”

Nestor enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944 at just 18 years old, serving through the end of the war before reenlisting again in 1956 for another tour of duty.

He continues to support his fellow veterans in parades and other events to this day.

