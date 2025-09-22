‘A little hope for a cure’: 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk’s ‘A Team’ shares why they walk

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is partnering with the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Walk set to take place on October 5th. Thousands of participants will walk various distances along the Boston Marathon route, united in their mission to support cancer research.

Among them is The A Team, led by Chris Phung, who is walking in honor of his brother.

“Yeah, my brother, Anthony, he passed away from cancer in ‘95. It was just after my 12th birthday,” said Phung. “We’ve been doing this ever since.”

The first year, the team raised $700. This year, they hope to surpass a total cumulative fundraising goal of one million dollars!

Chris Phung shared that the walk began as a grassroots effort led by family friends Matt and Erin McCormick.

Over the years, it has grown significantly, with Chris’s mother, Helen, playing a pivotal role in expanding their fundraising efforts.

“She did all the fundraising, writing notes, people, personal thank you notes, going out to businesses, and getting donation cans at local businesses,” Phung explained.

Helen passed away from breast cancer in 2010.

Anthony Phung, the inspiration behind ‘The A-Team,’ was an athlete before he was diagnosed with myelodysplasia. He passed away 15 months later, just weeks before his 15th birthday.

Chris Phung explained the significance of the team’s name, ‘The A-Team,’ which is a nod to the popular 1980s TV show.

“We grew up on Mr. T and B.A. Baracus and all that. My brother, being named Anthony, it just it was a natural fit for us. So we’ve been running with that,” Phung said.

Phung emphasized the importance of the walk, equating the 26.2-mile journey to the marathon-like battle his brother faced during his cancer treatment.

“That’s what fighting cancer is. It really is a marathon, so it only feels appropriate to do as many miles as I can,” he said.

Fellow teammates agreed. “Anthony would be so proud if he knew the impact his life has had… a million dollars for cancer research… I mean, that’s what a life, you know?” said Erin McCormick.

“I’m thinking about why we do this, every dollar gives patients a little more comfort during their battle, a little hope for a cure, and hopefully a lot more time with the people they love,” added Matt Parsons.

The Jimmy Fund Walk continues to be a powerful event for raising awareness and funds for cancer research, with participants like A Team leading the charge in memory of their loved ones. To learn more about the walk or donate, visit danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

