NORWELL, Mass. — Police say a lithium battery exploded inside a classroom at Norwell High School on Tuesday,

Staff and students were evacuated around 11 this morning, Norwell police said.

No one was hurt and classes were able to resume later in the day.

The state’s fire marshal is investigating the incident.

