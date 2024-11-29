List of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Another year, another chapter added on to the legacies of high school football rivalries across Massachusetts, as teams played in the annual Thanksgiving day matchups across the state.
Check out the scores of games below:
- Dartmouth 21, Fairhaven 16
- West Springfield 51, Agawam 0
- Medfield 35, Dover-Sherborn 0
- Lynn English 28, Lynn Classical 6
- North Attleboro 38, Attleboro 8
- Ashland 34, Hopkinton 14
- Milton 31, Braintree 0
- Plymouth South 19, Plymouth North 7
- Bellingham 26, Norton 7
- Walpole 35, Weymouth 12
- St. Mary’s Fenwick 46, Bishop Fenwick 34
- Peabody Veterans Memorial 33, Saugus 7
- Westford Academy 50, Acton-Boxboro 0
- Boston English/New Mission 28, Boston Latin 12
- North Middlesex Regional 34, Rockland 28
- Scituate 37, Hingham 7
- Bay Path RVT 45, Oxford 6
- Brockton 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 14
- Watertown 23, Belmont 0
- Algonquin Regional 22, Westboro 20
- Bourne 47, Wareham 6
- Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 34, Triton Regional 13
- Middleboro 38, Carver 6
- Longmeadow 7, East Longmeadow 0
- South Hadley 16, Holyoke 14
- Abington 18, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6
- Natick 43, Framingham 15
- Needham 20, Wellesley 13
- Tantasqua Regional 40, Shepherd Hill Regional 16
- Wachusett Regional 24, Shrewsbury 16
- Winthrop 25, Revere 0
- North Quincy 43, Quincy 41
- North Andover 20, Andover 16
- Hudson 33, Marlboro 14
- Lowell 34, Haverhill 32
- Minuteman Regional 16, Keefe Tech 14
- Greater New Bedford Regional 38, Diman RVT 7
- Westwood 32, Holliston 6
- Doherty Memorial 41, Burncoat 26
- Mansfield 21, Foxboro 7
- Arlington 22, Waltham 6
- Tyngsboro 38, Groton-Dunstable 8
- Case 43, Atlantis/Westport 6
- Somerville 38, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 6
- Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14
- Medway 35, Millis 14
- Seekonk 53, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 13
- Apponequet Regional 26, Old Rochester Regional 14
- Oliver Ames 21, Sharon 0
- Sandwich 48, Mashpee 0
- Narragansett Regional 44, Murdock 15
- Ayer Shirley 18, Littleton 6
- Auburn 28, Leicester 7
- Millbury 33, Maynard/AMSA 21
- Beverly 35, Salem 33
- Tewksbury Memorial 41, Wilmington 0
- Athol 26, Mahar Regional 0
- Blackstone-Millville 26, Sutton 0
- Cohasset 51, Hull 0
- Medford 34, Malden 14
- Amesbury 42, Newburyport 38
- Smith Vo-Tech 16, Franklin County Tech 8
- Clinton 48, Nashoba Regional 7
- Boston Latin Academy 20, O’Bryant 14
- Wayland 42, Weston 0
- Norwood 35, Dedham 13
- Winchester 35, Woburn Memorial 28
- Durfee 26, New Bedford 6
- Bartlett 28, Southbridge 0
- Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21
- Chicopee Comp 52, Chicopee 0
- Lynnfield 43, North Reading 36
- Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Newton South 6
- Upper Cape Cod RVT 22, Cape Cod RVT 13
- Danvers 29, Gloucester 13
- Masconomet Regional 40, Northeast Metro RVT 20
- Canton 36, Stoughton 6
- Catholic Memorial 31, Boston College High 19
- Newton North 30, Brookline 13
- East Bridgewater 36, West Bridgewater 14
- Central Catholic 34, Lawrence 12
- South Shore Vo-Tech 16, Southeastern RVT 12
- Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 35, Nauset Regional 7
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional 22, Ipswich 20
- Norwell 15, Hanover 13
- Wakefield Memorial 20, Melrose 14
- Bedford 28, Burlington 12
- Pembroke 29, Silver Lake Regional 13
- Concord-Carlisle 35, Lexington 7
