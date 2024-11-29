List of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Another year, another chapter added on to the legacies of high school football rivalries across Massachusetts, as teams played in the annual Thanksgiving day matchups across the state.

Check out the scores of games below:

Dartmouth 21, Fairhaven 16

West Springfield 51, Agawam 0

Medfield 35, Dover-Sherborn 0

Lynn English 28, Lynn Classical 6

North Attleboro 38, Attleboro 8

Ashland 34, Hopkinton 14

Milton 31, Braintree 0

Plymouth South 19, Plymouth North 7

Bellingham 26, Norton 7

Walpole 35, Weymouth 12

St. Mary’s Fenwick 46, Bishop Fenwick 34

Peabody Veterans Memorial 33, Saugus 7

Westford Academy 50, Acton-Boxboro 0

Boston English/New Mission 28, Boston Latin 12

North Middlesex Regional 34, Rockland 28

Scituate 37, Hingham 7

Bay Path RVT 45, Oxford 6

Brockton 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 14

Watertown 23, Belmont 0

Algonquin Regional 22, Westboro 20

Bourne 47, Wareham 6

Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 34, Triton Regional 13

Middleboro 38, Carver 6

Longmeadow 7, East Longmeadow 0

South Hadley 16, Holyoke 14

Abington 18, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6

Natick 43, Framingham 15

Needham 20, Wellesley 13

Tantasqua Regional 40, Shepherd Hill Regional 16

Wachusett Regional 24, Shrewsbury 16

Winthrop 25, Revere 0

North Quincy 43, Quincy 41

North Andover 20, Andover 16

Hudson 33, Marlboro 14

Lowell 34, Haverhill 32

Minuteman Regional 16, Keefe Tech 14

Greater New Bedford Regional 38, Diman RVT 7

Westwood 32, Holliston 6

Doherty Memorial 41, Burncoat 26

Mansfield 21, Foxboro 7

Arlington 22, Waltham 6

Tyngsboro 38, Groton-Dunstable 8

Case 43, Atlantis/Westport 6

Somerville 38, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 6

Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14

Medway 35, Millis 14

Seekonk 53, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 13

Apponequet Regional 26, Old Rochester Regional 14

Oliver Ames 21, Sharon 0

Sandwich 48, Mashpee 0

Narragansett Regional 44, Murdock 15

Ayer Shirley 18, Littleton 6

Auburn 28, Leicester 7

Millbury 33, Maynard/AMSA 21

Beverly 35, Salem 33

Tewksbury Memorial 41, Wilmington 0

Athol 26, Mahar Regional 0

Blackstone-Millville 26, Sutton 0

Cohasset 51, Hull 0

Medford 34, Malden 14

Amesbury 42, Newburyport 38

Smith Vo-Tech 16, Franklin County Tech 8

Clinton 48, Nashoba Regional 7

Boston Latin Academy 20, O’Bryant 14

Wayland 42, Weston 0

Norwood 35, Dedham 13

Winchester 35, Woburn Memorial 28

Durfee 26, New Bedford 6

Bartlett 28, Southbridge 0

Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21

Chicopee Comp 52, Chicopee 0

Lynnfield 43, North Reading 36

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Newton South 6

Upper Cape Cod RVT 22, Cape Cod RVT 13

Danvers 29, Gloucester 13

Masconomet Regional 40, Northeast Metro RVT 20

Canton 36, Stoughton 6

Catholic Memorial 31, Boston College High 19

Newton North 30, Brookline 13

East Bridgewater 36, West Bridgewater 14

Central Catholic 34, Lawrence 12

South Shore Vo-Tech 16, Southeastern RVT 12

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 35, Nauset Regional 7

Hamilton-Wenham Regional 22, Ipswich 20

Norwell 15, Hanover 13

Wakefield Memorial 20, Melrose 14

Bedford 28, Burlington 12

Pembroke 29, Silver Lake Regional 13

Concord-Carlisle 35, Lexington 7

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group