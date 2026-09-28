Person hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Boston

Police in Boston are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person hospitalized Monday night.

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash at the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street around 5:24 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Honda Pilot that hit the person did not stay at the scene, BPD says.

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