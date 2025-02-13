‘Like they’ve never had an allergy before’: Local program helping put food allergies in the past

Picking out a snack is easy for most people, but for those living with severe food allergies, it can cause severe anxiety.

For over a decade, this was the case for the Neri family.

“I was scared every moment of every day,” Shea Neri told Boston 25 News.

16-year-old Shea and 14-year-old Thomas dealt with severe food allergies for the majority of their life. Shea had anaphylaxis to milk, and Thomas had anaphylaxis to milk and nuts. Their mother, Meghan Neri, knows the strain allergies can put on a family.

“It was it was exhausting. Your family looks normal but you are thinking about every single thing that you’re doing when you leave your home,” Meghan said.

Meghan wanted her kid’s food allergies and anxiety gone. She started to meet with other families who knew the struggles of severe food allergies and even created her own consulting business, Food Allergy Allies, surrounding food allergy awareness.

Meghan said she knew about different types of therapies like Oral Immunotherapy, or OIT, but she wanted to try the holistic route. It wasn’t until she heard about A.R.T. Allergy Release Technique that she started to feel hopeful.

Amy Rose, CEO and Founder of A.R.T Allergy Release Technique says the program is a holistic approach that focuses on resetting the immune system.

“We get the kids to be able to eat freely, like they’ve never had an allergy before,” Rose said. “It really is about emptying that overflowing immune system, calming the anxiety response, and then introducing in the foods.”

The process includes the use of a pharmaceutical-grade probiotic to shift the microbiome along with an alkaline agent that is used to shift the gut ecology. A Bioscan machine is used to measure the flow of energy between two points to help identify stressors in the body. Then, a sensitivity screening of about 200 foods will be conducted, to ensure patients are eating in line with their body. This is followed by calming the anxiety response to the specific allergy. The initial process to reset the immune system takes about three months.

“We give the clients tools to calm their anxiety response through tapping based on EFT, cognitive behavioral therapy, vision boards, and positive affirmations,” Rose said. “We’re really creating a new script and a new neural pathways in the brain.”

Finally, foods are slowly introduced to the patient.

Rose says she and her team have helped thousands of people with food allergies eat freely again, including the Neri family.

“I am confident and more comfortable going out with my friends because I know I’m not going to have a reaction just standing next to them. Sitting next to them. Even if I eat or touch their food I know I can have fun with them and be normal,” says Shea.

leaving food allergies in the past

The Neri family was on the waitlist to join the program for five years, but say it was worth it.

Shea completed her program through A.R.T., while Thomas has a few more sessions left.

A.R.T. Allergy Release Technique has a location in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Manhattan, New York.

Some things to know - A.R.T. Is not covered by health insurance, and the cost of treatment varies depending on the allergies and response to treatment. Clients of all ages are accepted. There is currently a waitlist, but potential clients are encouraged to join the list.

©2025 Cox Media Group