‘License plate fell off’: Man facing OUI charge after slamming truck into Mass. rest stop

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he slammed his pickup truck into the entrance to a rest stop along a Massachusetts highway early Thursday morning.

Andrew Beaulieu, 30, of Carthage, Maine, was arrested on charges including operating under the influence of drugs and negligent operation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responding to a rest area on Route 24 south in Bridgewater just after 4 a.m. learned a driver of a Ford F-350 bearing a Maine registration had crashed into glass doors that led to a Burger King before fleeing, state police said.

Denise Agnello, who works at Burger King, witnessed the wild wreck.

“A loud crash shook the whole building...I ran out, he gassed it in reverse, took off forward, did some donuts in the parking lot, and then left the rest area,” Agnello recalled. “Luckily, his license plate fell off...That definitely was crazy.”

State police issued a “be on the lookout" for the driver, who they later identified as Beaulieu.

Beaulieu was later taken into custody after he crashed again in the town of Westport around 5 a.m.

“Troopers responded to the secondary scene, identified the driver, determined that he exhibited signs of impairment, and placed him under arrest,” state police said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Beaulieu would be called to court.

