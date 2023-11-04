Local

Lexington teacher makes history as first Black man to receive state’s top award for educators

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Lexington teacher makes history as first Black man to receive state’s top award for educators De’Shawn Washington, a fourth-grade teacher at the Maria Hastings Elementary School in Lexington, was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year. (Massachusetts Teachers Association)

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A Lexington teacher has made history, becoming the first Black man to receive the state’s top award for educators, the teacher’s union said Friday.

De’Shawn Washington, a fourth-grade teacher at the Maria Hastings Elementary School in Lexington, was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year, the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association said in a social media post on Friday.

“Congratulations to newly named Mass. Teacher of the Year De’Shawn Washington!” the union posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The elementary school also posted a video of Washington accepting the award, in front of a large student audience.

Students cheered as Washington’s name was announced, and as he accepted the award.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

