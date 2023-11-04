Lexington teacher makes history as first Black man to receive state’s top award for educators

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A Lexington teacher has made history, becoming the first Black man to receive the state’s top award for educators, the teacher’s union said Friday.

De’Shawn Washington, a fourth-grade teacher at the Maria Hastings Elementary School in Lexington, was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year, the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association said in a social media post on Friday.

Congratulations to newly named Mass. Teacher of the Year De'Shawn Washington! 🎉 🎉 He is a fourth-grade teacher at @schoolhastings in Lexington, a proud member of the @LexEdAssoc, and the first black male to receive the state’s top award for educators. #mapoli #MATOY #union pic.twitter.com/WbkKyxnzYp — Massachusetts Teachers Association (@massteacher) November 4, 2023

“Congratulations to newly named Mass. Teacher of the Year De’Shawn Washington!” the union posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The elementary school also posted a video of Washington accepting the award, in front of a large student audience.

Students cheered as Washington’s name was announced, and as he accepted the award.

Such a special ASM today, announcing MA Teacher of the Year, Hastings 4th Grade teacher De’Shawn Washington! pic.twitter.com/C69Yls7ZTy — Maria Hastings School (@SchoolHastings) November 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

