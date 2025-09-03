Lewiston shooting survivors, victims’ families sue United States

Survivors and victims’ families of the Mass Shooting in Lewiston, Maine, are suing the United States government.

The 100 people filing the lawsuit say the 2023 Mass Shooting was “one of the most preventable mass tragedies in US history.”

The new lawsuit claims that military officials didn’t act despite warning signs and threats made by the shooter.

In October 2023, 18 people were killed when Robert Card, an army reservist, opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston.

13 others were wounded.

The lawsuit claims that military officials didn’t act despite warning signs and threats made by the card in the weeks and months before the shooting.

Card spent nearly three weeks in a psychiatric facility and was only released under the condition he give up his guns - but lawyers for the families say that never happened.

Families say the shooting happened because the army didn’t follow its own rules and ignored clear warning signs.

Last year, a state commission found failures by the army and local police for allowing Card to keep weapons despite multiple threats of violence.

Card’s body was found two days after the shooting with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The families will be holding a new conference today at noon.

