Level 3 sex offender held on bail for indecent assault on MGH doctor during medical exam, DA says

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Level 3 sex offender was held on bail after allegedly indecently assaulting a female doctor during a medical exam on October 4.

Christopher Fisher, 58, of Boston, was charged in Chelsea District Court Monday on two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of open and gross lewdness, assault, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and possession of a class E substance, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Fisher was held on $50,000 bail with GPS monitoring if released and was also ordered to stay away from Mass General Hospital by Judge Matthew Machera. Fisher was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

On October 4, Chelsea Police say they received a report from Massachusetts General Hospital Police of a sexual assault that occurred at the MGH Healthcare Center on Everett Avenue.

Fisher had entered the center and requested to be seen by a female doctor. He allegedly told her he was concerned about a rash and bleeding.

After the doctor began assessing Fisher, she did not observe any rashes or bleeding, according to officials.

Authorities say Fisher then began making lewd comments and inappropriately touching himself in front of the doctor while in his hospital gown. He allegedly yelled at the doctor, “Look! Look at it! There is something there.”

Police met with the doctor and her assistant and during a subsequent search of Fisher’s belongings, officers allegedly found a black plastic bag tucked into his sock, filled with 17.5 white oval pills.

Fisher was also discovered to be a Level 3 sex offender with a 19-page board of probation record including multiple convictions for open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, according to the DA’s office.

“Incidents like this illustrate how unpredictable a call or interaction can be for healthcare workers and first responders. I am very sorry for what these women witnessed while they were simply trying to do their jobs,” Hayden said.

Fisher is due back in court on October 31 for a pre-trial hearing.

©2024 Cox Media Group