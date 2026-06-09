Levain Bakery releases World Cup inspired ice cream sandwiches

As temperatures climb and summer energy builds across Boston, Levain Bakery is serving up the ultimate way to cool down.

Just in time for the World Cup, the popular bakery has introduced a limited-time treat that blends two fan favorites—cookies and ice cream.

The Levain Soccer Sandwich is a playful nod to matchday excitement, designed for fans looking to celebrate with something sweet between goals.

Available from June 9 through July 9, the Levain Soccer Sandwich features a mini version of Levain’s iconic, award-winning cookies filled with Honeycomb Creamery’s Salted Caramel Crackle ice cream.

The sandwich is $6.50 and is available exclusively in person at Levain’s Seaport and Back Bay locations.

Honeycomb Creamery, known for its small-batch ice cream crafted from locally sourced milk, brings a rotating lineup of flavors that balance classic comfort with creative flair. Alongside the Soccer Sandwich, guests can also enjoy mini ice cream cookie sandwiches, affogatos made with Fazenda Coffee for $8.25, and cookies à la mode for $10.50.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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