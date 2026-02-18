Legendary New England band announces summer tour with 2 shows at Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — A legendary band from New England announced a new tour on Wednesday with two shows at Boston’s beloved Fenway Park.

Phish, a wildly popular jamband that formed in Burlington, Vermont, in 1983, is preparing to hit the road for its “Summer Tour ‘26,” featuring a string of multi-night stands.

Band members Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon, and Page McConnell will perform in front of fans at Fenway on July 31 and Aug. 1. They will play five shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden leading up to the trip to Boston.

Phish last played in Boston when they held a two-night stand at Fenway Park in July 2019.

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through noon on Monday, Feb. 23. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

Phish is known for a slew of hit songs, including “Bathtub Gin,” “Farmhouse,” “Down With Disease,” “Tweezer,” and “You Enjoy Yourself.”

They have played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group