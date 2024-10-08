Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83

BOSTON — Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant has reportedly passed away.

Tiant, affectionately known as “El Tiante,” died Tuesday at the age of 83, a team source told the Boston Globe.

The Cuban emigre pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues from 1964 to 1982, eight of which were with the Red Sox.

The right-handed starter, remembered for having one of the funkiest pitching windups, tallied 229 career wins over 573 games.

Tiant joined the Red Sox in 1971 at the age of 30 after six years with Clevland and one with Minnesota. He later went on to pitch two seasons with the Yankees before ultimately retiring after the 1982 season.

During his time in Boston, Tiant racked up 122 wins and posted a 3.36 ERA across 274 games, serving as the centerpiece of several pennant races and leading the club to the 1975 World Series.

Tiant was considered for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame via voting of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America from 1988 to 2002, and by the Hall of Fame’s era committees in 2011, 2014, and 2017, although he fell short of the required votes for induction each time.

His brilliant career ultimately landed him in the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997.

