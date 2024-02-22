Legal expert explains jury’s quick verdict for Adam Montgomery

Legal expert Peter Elikann speaks with Boston 25 News on how the jury in the Adam Montgomery murder trial was able to reach a verdict so quickly.
Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, who police believe was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021 and whose body was never found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
