Legal analyst outlines possibilities with looming Lindsay Clancy hung jury

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy trial will continue for the sixth day Thursday after Tuey-Rodriguez instructions were read following continued deadlock. Legal experts outlined the possible outcomes we could see in the coming days — or even weeks.

Boston 25 legal analyst Peter Elikann said the Tuey-Rodriguez instructions are read by a judge when a jury comes back deadlocked multiple times.

“The judge is saying, “Hey, come on, try a little more,’” he said Wednesday after the fifth day of deliberations came to a close. “You don’t want all these weeks of trial to go for nothing.”

Jurors were sent back into deliberations Wednesday afternoon after the instructions were read by the judge.

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If they come back deadlocked again, Elikann said the judge could send them back a second time following the Tuey-Rodriguez reading, but the jury would have to consent. He said the jury consenting is highly unlikely.

“They’ve been kicking this around for days and there just may not be that much more to talk about,” he said. “At some point, you just have to put your hands up, throw in the towel, and say, ‘We can’t come to a decision.’”

Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington outside court Thursday afternoon spoke about the looming hung jury.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they came back with a verdict, if they wanted to continue, or if they want to stop,” he said. “The one thing that’s foremost in her mind is her children.”

He also claimed he’s “ready right now” if in fact there is a retrial of the triple murder case.

Jurors were instructed to return to court Thursday morning to continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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