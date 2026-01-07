At least nine Gamestop locations to close in Massachusetts

Game Stop locations throughout Massachusetts are closing, according to the Boston Globe.

Stores that have closed or will close in the coming days include Malden, Brookline, Chestnut Hill, Stoughton, Dartmouth, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Holyoke, and Hadley.

The closure of Game Stop stores seems to be a trend not only in Massachusetts, but throughout the country.

Back in 2021, retail investors helped Game Stop helped the stock infamously skyrocket to more than $500 per share.

The stock has dropped significantly over the past couple of years; it just closed at under $21 per share.

