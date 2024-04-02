Lawsuit against Massachusetts-based company claims AI security sweeps are not effective

WALTHAM, Mass. — The company behind the security system at venues like Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium is being sued.

A lawsuit was filed against Evolv Technologies, a company based in Waltham, for violating Federal Securities Laws after failing to detect some knives.

Evolv says it uses Artificial Intelligence to scan and detect weapons like guns, knives and explosives.

Their ‘Evolv Express’ system is installed in a lot of big venues like Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and Boch Center Theater.

But this new lawsuit cites a case where a student was able to bring a big knife into a high school in Utica, New York despite walking through the Evolv security system.

That student went on to stab another student multiple times at Proctor High School, according to the lawsuit.

Boston 25 News reached out to Evolv Technologies about this lawsuit and its safety concerns.

A spokesperson sent Boston 25 News the following statement:

“Our policy is not to comment on pending litigation. We stand behind our technology and are proud to partner with hundreds of security professionals around the world as part of their safety plan,” said Alexandra Smith Ozerkis, VP of Corporate Communications for Evolv Technologies.

A spokesperson with the Red Sox also wouldn’t comment on the pending litigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

