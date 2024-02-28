Lawrence Police Department mourning sergeant’s ‘untimely’ death

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence Police Department is mourning the “untimely” death of a veteran sergeant.

Sgt. Charles M. Saindon passed away after a brief illness, Provisional Police Chief William Castro announced in a Facebook post.

Saindon became a Lawrence police officer in October 2003 after graduating from the Lowell Police Academy, according to Castro. He was promoted to sergeant in October 2021.

Saindon leaves behind his wife and two teenage children.

The department hung black bunting on the front of police headquarters and illuminated two cruisers in blue on Tuesday night in a tribute to Saindon.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife and children, his entire family, as well as his many friends,” the department said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on when services will be held for Saindon.

Additional details on Saindon’s death weren’t available.

