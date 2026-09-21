Lawrence man arrested for kidnapping in Rhode Island

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A Lawrence man was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping in Rhode Island.

27-year-old Ysael Lara Gonzalez of Lawrence was taken into custody in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 19. The arrested was the result of an investigation conducted by the Boston Police Department.

Gonzalez was arrested for domestic kidnapping, domestic felony assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of weapons other than firearms prohibited.

Boston police said the circumstances surrounding the arrest cannot be released due to the domestic violence nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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