Lawrence General, 2 former Steward Health Care hospitals to receive new names

Three hospitals and health care centers in the Merrimack Valley area are recieving new names.

Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospitals will rebrand as Merrimack Health, the Merrimack Valley’s first unified health care system.

Merrimack Health includes hospitals in Lawrence, Haverhill, and Methuen, renaming them Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital, Merrimack Health Haverhill Hospital, and Merrimack Health Methuen Hospital. The hospitals serve 13 cities and towns in northern Massachusetts.

Lawrence General acquired the two Steward Health Care-owned Holy Family hospitals in October of last year after the for-profit health provider filed for bankruptcy.

“Merrimack Health is a health care system rooted in community,” said Diana Richardson, interim president and CEO of Merrimack Health. “Our name and our brand reflect our commitment to improving the health and well-being of the region – ensuring every person has access to trusted, compassionate care close to home.”

Merrimack Health’s new logo honors the region with a subtle nod to the Merrimack River.

“One year ago, with the strong support of Governor Healey and Secretary Kate Walsh, Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospitals came together to ensure continued access to high-quality, comprehensive health care in the Merrimack Valley. These hospitals and their dedicated health care professionals tirelessly and admirably cared for patients despite facing significant challenges,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Now, we celebrate uniting these hospitals as Merrimack Health, together delivering the care that these communities deserve and that makes our state proud.”

