Lawrence family affected by massive resort fire in Dominican Republic, mayor says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña confirmed on Tuesday that a Lawrence family was impacted by the tragic fire in the Dominican Republic.

The fire destroyed Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham resort in Barahona, a popular destination for American tourists.

Around 1,700 tourists were evacuated when the fire broke out on Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it spread rapidly due to wind and because part of the resort’s roof was made of thatch.

“In response to numerous inquiries and expressions of concern from residents, the Mayor wishes to extend his condolences and reaffirm the City’s support for the family during this difficult time. On behalf of the City of Lawrence, the Mayor extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and all those affected by this devastating loss,” the mayor said in a statement.

“The Mayor has been in contact with the family, who have requested privacy as they grieve and focus on the recovery of their loved ones.”

DePeña said he’s working collaboratively with Senator Ed Markey’s office to help facilitate communication with Dominican authorities in an effort to initiate and expedite “a swift and transparent investigation,” while supporting the family in any way possible as authorities continue their work.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask the community to keep the family in their prayers and to respect their privacy. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group