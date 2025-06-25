Lawmakers consider bills on self-driving cars while unions protest

BOSTON — State lawmakers are weighing several bills that could shape the future of self-driving cars and trucks in Massachusetts.

Among the proposals is a controversial measure that would allow autonomous vehicles to operate without a human driver—a move that has sparked pushback from labor unions.

Outside the State House, unions representing professional drivers rallied against the bill, instead supporting separate legislation that would mandate human operators, particularly for transporting passengers and commercial goods.

“The presence of autonomous vehicles in Massachusetts raises serious safety, ethical, and workforce concerns,” said AFL-CIO President Chrissy Lynch.

Members of the Massachusetts Teamsters also joined the protest, demanding greater regulation and accountability for autonomous vehicle (AV) companies looking to expand in the state.

“The only reason Waymo and other AV companies invest in this technology is so they can get rich by destroying the way millions of people in this country put food on their table,” said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 10 and President of Local 25.

Waymo, a leading AV company, is currently testing its driverless cars in Boston. On its website, the company claims its technology helps “reduce the number of serious crashes and injuries.” However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has found that self-driving vehicles are still more prone to accidents—though the technology is steadily improving.

As the debate continues, state lawmakers will need to weigh the promises of innovation against the potential risks to public safety and livelihoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

