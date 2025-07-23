Law enforcement swarms Mass. State House, Boston Common amid vandalism investigation

BOSTON — A massive investigation is underway after the Massachusetts State House in Boston was vandalized with paint early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of vandalism on Beacon Street around 3:30 a.m. found white paint that had been poured and sprayed all over the front gate area of the State House at the Bulfinch entrance, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A photo first shared by the State House News Service showed white paint dumped on the steps, and splattered on the black gate and grey concrete pillars. Words were also spray-painted in black on the pillars.

State police said troopers were later called to Boston Common for a report of a suspicious package that the vandal might have left behind.

The state police bomb squad was then deployed out of an abundance of caution, but nothing was deemed suspicious.

A Boston 25 News photographer later captured video that showed part of the State House and Boston Common roped off with yellow crime scene tape. Dozens of FBI agents and police officers could be seen scouring the area for evidence.

Gov. Maura Healey, Speaker of the House Ron Mariano, and Senate President Karen Spilka said they were “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

“We are deeply disturbed to learn about vandalism at the State House overnight. The State House is a revered building steeped in history, and staff works hard to keep it in pristine condition for employees and visitors alike,” Healey, Mariano, and Spilka said in a joint statement. “There is absolutely no excuse for vandalism, at the State House or anywhere. We are grateful to the Massachusetts State Police and their local, state, and federal partners for their quick response and efforts to identify those responsible.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Boston Barracks at 617-727-6780.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

