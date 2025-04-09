Largest healthcare system in Massachusetts drops mask policy at all hospitals, clinics

BOSTON — The largest healthcare system in Massachusetts has dropped its mask mandate at all of its hospitals and clinics.

Mass General Brigham Chief Medical Officer Tom Sequist announced in a letter to patients that Mass General Brigham employees no longer have to wear masks during direct interactions.

Sequist said Mass General Brigham has been monitoring local levels of respiratory viruses since the fall, noting a decrease in recent weeks to “mild/moderate” activity.

“At this activity level, Mass General Brigham employees are no longer required to wear masks,” Sequist wrote in the letter.

Patients are still encouraged to check with their healthcare provider before an in-person appointment if they have flu-like symptoms, have a known COVID-19 infection, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Those showing symptoms of a respiratory virus will still be asked to wear a mask during in-person medical visits, Sequist said.

