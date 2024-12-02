Large fire erupts at Yarmouth warehouse after heard explosions

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Fire crews worked for hours to extinguish a fire that started with explosions.

According to the Yarmouth Fire Department around 6:43 p.m., crews received a call from a delivery driver behind a supermarket on Station Avenue, reporting hearing an explosion and seeing fire in the woods near the rail trail bike path.

Police investigated the end of Huntington Avenue and upon arrival discovered a large commercial building. Fire crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, making access through heavy metal garage doors, officials said.

Multiple explosions fueled the fire and the commercial garage bays were full of boats, motor vehicles, propane, and other fuels. The fire had advanced quickly throughout the structure, but fire crews were able to contain the fire to three bays of the commercial building.

Fire crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group