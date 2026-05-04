Large fire burning in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. — Crews are battling a large fire in the town of Westport this afternoon.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles.

Route 6 is currently closed from Route 88 to Gifford Road in both directions due to an incident at the Mid City Scrap, according to Westport police.

Lakewood Fire Department said they were receiving calls and were thankful for the residents who had called in the reports of smoke in the area.

“There is a large fire burning in the Town of Westport. If anyone has any doubt about the source of a smoke odor or visible smoke, please call and we will investigate,” they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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