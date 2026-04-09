Large emergency response after tree crane overturns between Cape Cod homes, lands in street

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A tree crane overturned between homes on Cape Cod and landed in the street, prompting a large emergency response on Thursday.

A two-man crew was working to take down a tree in the Barnstable village of Cotuit when the crane toppled over in the area of Main Street around 8:30 a.m., according to Cotuit Fire Chief Sean Brown.

Brown said the crane’s boom “narrowly missed” two homes and crashed down in the street, causing some damage.

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During a news conference just before 2:30 p.m., Brown estimated that Main Street between Coolidge Street and Old Shore Road would be closed for another “six to eight hours” as crews work to upright the crane.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted a heavy-duty wrecker at the scene. Police cruisers were also spotted blocking traffic in the area.

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, Brown noted an “undocumented cesspool” likely caused the crane’s outrigger to give way.

There were no reported injuries.

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