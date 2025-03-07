Large emergency response after scaffolding collapses on vehicles in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON — Police and emergency personnel are responding to Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood after several stories of construction scaffolding collapsed Friday morning.

Four stories of scaffolding at a building under construction on the corner of Beacon and Exeter collapsed around 11:00 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

At approximately 11:00 companies are working at the corner of Beacon and Exeter st for 4stories of scaffolding that collapsed in the street on some vechicles pic.twitter.com/YmOP462bn0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2025

The debris, including wood, tarp and piping, covered several cars parked on the street below.

While the cause of the collapse is unknown at this point, wind gusts in Boston reached around 50 miles per hour, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

