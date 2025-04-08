Large emergency response after raging blaze engulfs barn in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — There is a large emergency response underway after a raging blaze engulfed a barn in Shirley on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at the intersection of MA-225 and Mulpus Road, according to the Shirley Police Department.

Photos shared by the department showed thick black smoke consuming the neighborhood as bright orange flames shot through the roof of the barn.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the fire.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of the intersection.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

