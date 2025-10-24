EVERETT, Mass. — There is a large emergency response underway after a crane collapsed at an industrial site on the Mystic River in Everett on Friday afternoon.

The crane was seen laying on its side along a dock near the former Exelon Mystic Generating Station, which was fully retired in 2024.

At least two people were transported from the scene to Mass General Hospital in Boston, the Everett Police Department told Boston 25.

Large emergency response after crane collapses in Everett

Video from the scene showed emergency boats from the Boston Fire Department and Massport in the water, as well as a slew of first responders gathered on Rover Street, not far from the Tobin Bridge.

Everett police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

There were no additional details immediatley available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group