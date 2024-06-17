Landmark Table Talk Pies under new ownership

WORCESTER — A Worcester bakery that’s been the talk of the city for a century is now under new ownership.

Table Talk Pies, famous for their 4-inch pies, was recently bought by the Rise Baking Co.

Table Talk Pies was founded in 1924 by two Greek immigrants.

Their grandson says that they will continue to make pies at its plant in Worcester and that more people could be hired.

Terms of the sale were not made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

