Lancaster police investigating after report of attempted car jacking, armed robbery

LANCASTER, Mass. — Lancaster police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted carjacking and armed robbery.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday when an Uber driver and his passenger stopped to remove a tree limb blocking the road.

While doing so, two men appeared, coming from the tree line. According to the report, one suspect was armed with a gun while the other suspect entered the driver’s seat.

The armed suspect reportedly opened the rear door, pointed the firearm at the passenger, demanded her phone, and ordered her out of the vehicle.

The Uber driver physically confronted the suspect in the driver’s seat and forcibly removed him from the vehicle.

The driver then located his passenger, who had fled in the opposite direction, and both left the area unharmed before contacting the police.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males of smaller stature.

One was described as having puffy hair consistent with an afro, wearing sweatpants, and no shirt.

The second suspect was described only as Hispanic, with no further details available.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing or specific danger to the community at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group