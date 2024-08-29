Labor Day Weekend marks one of the biggest sales holidays of the year

Need a new car, washing machine, or couch? Labor Day weekend might be the best time to strike a deal.

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch says the next few days are great for some big-ticket items, and the savings can add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars.

“Stores like Lowes are offering 40% off major appliances,” Woroch says. “They also say you can save up to an additional $750 when you buy two or more.”

Auto dealers are also preparing for the arrival of their new 2025 models starting in September. To make room, many are kicking off sales this weekend and offering 0% financing options on current inventory.

Labor Day can also be a great time to score deals on last-minute summer clothing and patio furniture.

“These are items that are left over and are going to be on clearance, so you can find some really good deals to prepare for next summer,” Woroch says.

But there are a few sales this weekend Woroch suggests you skip – notably electronics and smartphones.

“We see better deals that might pop up in mid-October when Amazon hosts its Prime Day 2 event, like they have in years past,” Woroch says. “Otherwise, Black Friday and Cyber Monday would be the best time to buy any electronics, if you can hold off for just a couple more months.”

For some of those big purchases, Woroch says ask about 0% financing. It can be a great way to pay down a major expense and save on interest. But don’t lose track.

“Make sure you’re paying off that purchase before the 0% term is up,” Woroch warns. “Otherwise, you will pay more and you will be paying interest for the full amount.”

