A ‘knife necklace’ may have played a role in death of 42-year-old Milton man at Kowloon in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — The Essex County DA’s office says the death of 42-year-old Patrick Kenney Jr. outside Saugus’ Kowloon Restaurant Saturday night was a tragic accident.

But investigators are still trying to unravel the events that caused his death.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation tells Boston 25, it appears Kenney’s death was caused by a knife necklace that he was wearing, and that he accidentally tripped in the Kowloon’s parking lot, and somehow cut himself with his knife.

A Google search of ‘knife necklaces’ reveals that the items are sold on the internet. But we don’t know the brand or size of the knife necklace that Kenney was reportedly wearing Saturday night.

A law enforcement source confirms that Kenney was at the Kowloon celebrating a birthday with a group of people. And that the incident happened after the party was over, when he was walking towards a bus the group rented to take them to Kowloon and back home.

Patrick Kenney lived in Milton with his wife and two young children.

His family is asking for privacy and issued this brief statement:

“Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy. Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son, and loyal friend to many. This is a horrible tragedy.”

The Wong family, longtime owners of the popular North Shore staple also expressed their condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Nothing else matters at this time. We ask that people don’t jump to conclusions until an investigation is completed,” the Wong family said.

The official cause of Kenney’s death has not yet been determined.

The situation comes less than two weeks after an “unacceptable and disgusting” brawl broke out inside the packed Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, State Police, and Saugus Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

