Kitten trapped below Fall River boardwalk saved by Animal Rescue League of Boston

This past week, a nine-week-old kitten became stranded at the bottom of a steep embankment beneath a boardwalk in Fall River, near the Cove Restaurant and Marina, according to a press release from the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

A couple walking in the area heard the kitten mewing and contacted the ARL.

According to the release, ARL Field Services spotted the kitten on a rock, about 20 feet below the boardwalk. The area was not accessible without risk of injury, and responders were worried the kitten might run if they went down to him.

ARL contacted Fall River Animal Control for assistance in the rescue.

To retrieve the kitten, ARL agents tied a cat trap to ropes and lowered it down to the kitten’s level. Responders held the trap’s door open while others threw food to tempt the kitten inside.

After about 40 minutes, the kitten went inside the trap for food, was brought up to the boardwalk and placed into a carrier for transport.

The kitten was brought to ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, where he was fed and given a veterinary exam. Besides being hungry and frightened, the kitten, now named Wharf, was in good health.

ARL is now focused on finding Wharf a permanent home, he will be neutered and likely placed up for adoption in the next few weeks.

