KINGSTON, Mass. — Residents in one Kingston neighborhood are being warned to take precautions after an aggressive coyote attacked a man in broad daylight.

Kingston Animal Control said the man was attacked around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Neighbors said he was bitten in the ankle and will have to undergo rabies shots.

“It was scary to get the text from the neighbor yesterday that somebody was bitten in broad daylight,” neighbor Brittany Kooienga said. “It’s just not something that typically happens.”

Kooienga said the man tried to scare the animal away by making noise when it approached him, but instead, the coyote came closer.

“The coyote was approaching and he went like, ‘Hey,’ and kind of made noise to get it to go away, thinking it would scare it off,” Kooienga said. “Apparently, animal control said when animals are rabid, the noise will actually draw them in.”

Police are now urging people in the area to carry pepper spray, keep pets on leashes and avoid a walking path off Hillcrest Road, where the attack occurred.

A Boston 25 News camera spotted a coyote from a distance near the walking path Wednesday evening.

Kingston residents warned after aggressive coyote attacks man in broad daylight

“It’s scary because we’re always down there with the dogs and the kids,” Kooienga said. “It’s kind of like a highlight of the neighborhood to have that little nature path down there where there’s no traffic or anything like that.”

Dog owners in the neighborhood said they’re now on high alert.

“I just keep my eyes open and make sure I’m protected and keep her close to me because she’s heard and smelled things here before,” neighbor Richard said.

There are also concerns that the coyote may have gone after other animals in the neighborhood.

One resident said her cat was attacked a few days ago. A veterinarian told her the injuries were likely caused by a coyote. The cat, known as “Little Guy,” managed to get away and is now back home recovering.

Neighbors are hoping to spread the word so no one else gets hurt.

“Just out doing yard work like everyone is this time of year, you know, blowing leaves,” Kooienga said of the man who was attacked. “Thankfully, he’s going to be okay, but definitely don’t want to take any chances with the dogs or the kids.”

Animal Control said it is rare for a coyote to attack a person, especially during the daytime, raising concerns that something may be wrong with the animal.

Anyone who spots the coyote is urged to contact Kingston Animal Control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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