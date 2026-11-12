Kingston police urge residents to stay aware after mangy coyote bites man

KINGSTON, Mass. — Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant after a coyote attacked a man in Kingston.

The coyote has not been located, according to the police.

Kingston Police Chief Brian Holmes said the coyote came out of the woods and bit a man while he was leaf blowing. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hillcrest Road.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that the man is OK after he was bit in the ankle, but he has to get a series of rabies shots. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital, according to police.

Signs have been posted in the area of Hillcrest Road, urging residents to carry pepper spray, keep pets on leashes, and to avoid the walking path off the road.

Holmes said Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) did an assessment of the area and tried to locate the coyote.

“This one I guess looked kind of mangy, looked kind of sick,” Holmes said. “So, we are asking for the public’s help, just to reach out if they see the coyote.”

Holmes said residents should not try to take matters into their own hands if they spot the animal.

“I had somebody ask about whether or not they should try to shoot the animal,” Holmes said. “Certainly, anybody who is legally lawfully and licensed to carry a firearm should not be hunting for the coyotes.”

Holmes said if you spot the animal, contact the police department’s business line at 781-585-0523 and if it’s an emergency, dial 911. Residents can also call Kingston Animal Control at 781-585-0529.

According to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, there have been no new sightings of the coyote reported to MEP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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