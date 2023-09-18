‘Kenway’ Park?: Barbie Night planned at Fenway during Red Sox game on Friday night

BOSTON — Attention all Barbie lovers, a special night is planned for you on Friday at ‘Kenway’, or Fenway Park, that is.

Expect the ballpark to turn into a sea of pink for “Barbie Night” on Friday night, for the 7:10 p.m. home game against the Chicago White Sox.

The event will celebrate the “biggest movie of the year,” according to the Boston Red Sox.

“Whether you’re a Barbie or just Ken (or even Allan), help us kick off Barbie Night with our pregame Pink Party on the Sam Deck and dance the night away!” the Boston Red Sox said on its website.

Also, “All Barbies and Kens who purchase through this special offer will be able to select between two limited-edition Red Sox Barbie t-shirts shipped to their very own Barbie DreamHouse following the game,” the Red Sox said.

T-shirts will be available in Sizes S-2XL. A link to purchase tickets for Barbie Night can be found here.

For groups of 15 or more, or further questions, contact Julia Johnson at jjohnson@redsox.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

