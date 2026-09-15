Kenny Chesney bringing new tour to Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to stadiums in 2027, including a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Chesney announced his ‘Original Vibe Room Tour 2027′ after spending the past two years performing at Sphere in Las Vegas, where he sold nearly 400,000 tickets.

The stadium tour will kick off April 24 in Tampa and wrap up August 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Joining Chesney for the full tour will be Eric Church, the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year. Church previously toured with Chesney during the 2013 No Shoes Nation Tour and frequently joined him on stage.

Sheryl Crow will also join the tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and nine-time Grammy winner will add her signature sound to the stadium shows.

Fans can register now at KennyChesney.com for early access to tickets. Presale registration is powered by Seated.

Registered fans will receive a ticket code before the Vibe Room Presale begins Thursday, September 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Registration is free, but it does not guarantee tickets.

For questions about the presale registration process, please visit support.seated.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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