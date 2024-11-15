‘Keeps me up at night’: BU public health expert concerned about lack of confidence in science

BOSTON — The level of trust Americans have in science took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new survey finds it still hasn’t recovered.

“Scientists and scientific institutions for decades have been among the most venerated, respected, and trusted institutions in American public life, but that’s changing,” said Mike Motta, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.

The survey, by the Pew Research Group, backs up Motta’s sentiment.

In January 2019, 86% of Americans had a fair or great amount of confidence in scientists.

Today that number stands at 76%.

“They are responding to public demands for less of a role in the policy-making process and what I worry about is that, as a result, we get policies that make us worse off.”

Motta just wrote a book entitled “Anti-Scientific Americans”.

“Here at the Boston University School of Public Health, we are tracking the introduction of anti-vaccine legislation in legislatures across the country and what we’re seeing in our data right now is that it’s skyrocketing, especially in the post COVID-era.”

Motta is concerned too much bad information that’s not rooted in science is casting a dark shadow over research that helps people.

“One of the things I try to talk about in my book is the idea that not all skepticism is bad,” he explained. “Scientists do make mistakes

sometimes. So, do I. But we have a system in place by which scientists moderate and keep tabs on one another to make sure we’re putting forward the best available evidence.”

The Pew survey found that 89% of the respondents believe scientists are intelligent but only 45% believe they’re good communicators.

Motta believes doctors and scientists need to work on improving those numbers.

“I think one of the best ways we can build trust is to try to simulate people’s interest in scientific topics.”

Changing attitudes takes time, however.

As a public health expert, Motta said any off-the-cuff rejection of science works for him.

“That’s what keeps me up at night, knowing that we may be rejecting policies that ultimately could make us a safer or healthier society.”

The Pew Research Center found political ideology plays a big role in how people feel about science.

88% of people who are democrats, or say they lean that way, expressed confidence in scientists.

Only 66% of Republicans feel the same way.

