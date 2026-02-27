‘Keep their pets indoors’: Brookline town officials offer guidance on avian flu in local wildlife

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Local pet owners are being urged to keep their pets indoors after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds along the Riverway and Olmsted Parks in Brookline and Boston.

Cats are highly susceptible to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and may die from infection, Brookline town officials said in a statement on Friday. Cat owners in affected areas are advised to keep their pets indoors to prevent exposure.

Dogs and other pets should remain leashed and kept away from wildlife.

Brookline employees are working with Boston Park Rangers “to maintain consistent safety and response protocols,” Brookline public health officials and the town’s public works department said in a statement.

“Park Rangers are patrolling affected areas daily, removing sick or deceased animals, and responding to reports from the public,” town officials said.

State agricultural officials on Thursday said avian flu has been detected in a domestic flock of birds at a poultry farm in Dukes County, and the birds have since been destroyed.

On Wednesday, Boston public health officials announced that highly pathogenic avian flu, or bird flu, has been confirmed in birds in Boston area parks.

“The risk of infection to humans remains low,” Brookline town officials said Friday.

Residents are asked to avoid contact with wildlife, particularly birds that appear sick or are dead, and to report sightings through appropriate channels.

Town officials on Friday urged residents to:

Avoid contact with wildlife. Do not feed, touch, or attempt to remove wild birds or animals.

Report sick or dead birds. Record sightings at this website. Residents should also notify the Brookline Parks and Open Space Division at 617-879-5650 or Parks@brooklinema.gov and provide a detailed description of the animal’s location.

Keep pets safe. Dogs and other pets should remain leashed and kept away from wildlife. Cat owners in affected areas are advised to keep their pets indoors to prevent exposure.

Since early 2022, Massachusetts has experienced recurring incidents of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, with preliminary positive cases reported in multiple locations statewide.

“Evidence indicates the virus is widespread in Massachusetts and may be present even in areas without confirmed cases,” town officials said.

Both wild and domesticated birds can become infected.

Raptors, waterfowl, and other aquatic birds are most at risk, though any bird species may be susceptible.

Human infections are rare and are most likely to occur through direct contact with infected animals.

For more information, visit the following website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group