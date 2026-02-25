Avian flu confirmed in Boston-area birds, public health officials say

BOSTON — Highly pathogenic avian flu, or bird flu, has been confirmed in birds in Boston area parks, public health officials said Wednesday.

“Risk of human infection is currently low,” Boston Public Health Commission officials said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Avian flu was confirmed in the Emerald Necklace, a park system in Boston and Brookline that is over seven miles long and covers 1,100 acres, officials said.

Report sick, injured, or dead birds to https://t.co/Gx24pksGTp or call 311. — Boston Public Health Commission (@HealthyBoston) February 25, 2026

Residents are being warned not to go near any wild birds.

“As always, please do not feed, touch, or remove birds from Boston parks,” officials said.

Health officials urged residents to report sick, injured, or dead birds by calling 311 or visiting this website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

