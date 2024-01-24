‘Keep me in your prayers’: Beloved Boston radio voice announces cancer diagnosis

BOSTON — A woman whose beloved voice was heard on one of Boston’s most popular radio stations for many years is asking her fans for prayers after she received a recent cancer diagnosis.

Candy O’Terry, known by Magic 106.7 listeners as “Candy O,” said in a video shared on X that she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in November but that she wasn’t ready to talk publicly about it until now.

“I have breast cancer,” O’Terry said in the video recorded in her living room. “I started this journey in mid-September with an abnormal mammogram.”

O’Terry called the diagnosis “her biggest nightmare” because her mother passed away from the disease.

“All of the things of my childhood that scared the most out of me is what I’m now experiencing,” O’Terry explained.

O’Terry added that she’s “very, very lucky” the cancer was caught so early and that she is undergoing care with doctors at the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center.

“I’m very lucky, but what I do need is your prayers,” O’Terry said. “Please keep me in your prayers.”

O’Terry worked her way up from secretary to co-hosting the morning drive show at Magic 106.7. After 25 years in local radio, she launched a weekly hit podcast series and created the Candy O Radio Network.

She stepped away from the microphone at Magic 106.7 in 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group