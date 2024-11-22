Karen Read’s legal team adds new attorney as 2nd murder trial approaches

DEDHAM, Mass. — The high-powered defense for Karen Read is bolstering its lineup of attorneys as they prepare for a new murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

A new motion filed in Norfolk Superior Court indicates the Yannetti Criminal Defense Law Firm has asked to add Robert Alessi, a partner at the New York-based firm DLA Piper, to Read’s group of legal representation.

“Read has requested that Mr. Alessi be associated in as counsel of record,” the motion reads. “Alessi has specialized skill and knowledge in representing defendants in matters of this nature.”

Alessi serves as the Global Vice Chair of DLA Piper’s Energy Sector and is “regularly called upon by Fortune 100 domestic and international clients to handle their most significant energy, environmental, and financial services matters,” according to the firm’s website.

David Yannetti, Alan Jackson, and Elizabeth Little also serve on Read’s legal team.

A recent Vanity Fair interview revealed that Read is currently living off the remains of her 401 (k) and owes more than $5 million in deferred legal fees.

The SJC is currently determining if jurors who sat through Read’s first trial for the death of John O’Keefe will be questioned about their deliberations. The SJC will issue a written decision that could take four months before it is published.

Read’s lawyers have been fighting to dismiss her second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash charge for double jeopardy reasons.

Double jeopardy is a legal protection that prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022 after a night of drinking.

Morrissey’s office opposes Read’s bid to get the charges dropped and argues that Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone was correct when she ruled all of Read’s charges should remain for her retrial.

Read is hopeful to avoid a retrial that Judge Beverly Cannone tentatively scheduled for January 2025.

Her first trial ended with a hung jury in July.

